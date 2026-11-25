A psychiatric hold is when someone is detained in a hospital or facility for 72 hours because they’re seen as a danger to themselves or others. In California, it’s called a 5150. Unfortunately, systemic racism impacts Black people in psychiatric holds. Black patients are often more subject to excessive force, poor physical care and other forms of mistreatment. That’s according to “What I Wish My People Had Known – The Psychiatric Green Book: A Guide for Black Folks.”

The book is filled with information for Black patients and their families on what to do if they or their loved ones are in a psychiatric hold. Oakland mental health advocate Kelechi Ubozoh is the book’s co-editor. To celebrate the book’s launch, Host Jeneé Darden will be on a panel with Kelechi and other advocates at Chapter 510 in Downtown Oakland on Thursday, December 3. She'll be discussing her reporting, poetry and work she's done around Black people and mental health. Jeneé spoke with Kelechi Ubozoh about how this book came to be and what people can expect at their event.

RSVP here to attend.