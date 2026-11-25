Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden, " where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists.

On today’s show, what should Black patients do if they’re placed in a psychiatric hold? What can their families do? Host Jeneé Darden speaks with a mental health advocate and poet who co-edited a guide book for Black people in that situation.

Then, a documentary about a man who laughed his way through colon cancer.

And hedge funds are destroying local newspapers. One documentary shows how journalists are fighting back.

Today’s show is about being aware.

Rohan DaCosta Mental health advocate and poet Kelechi Ubozoh

Kelechi Ubozoh

A psychiatric hold is when someone is detained in a hospital or facility for 72 hours because they’re seen as a danger to themselves or others. In California, it’s called a 5150. Unfortunately, systemic racism impacts Black people in psychiatric holds. Black patients are often more subject to excessive force, poor physical care and other forms of mistreatment. That’s according to “What I Wish My People Had Known – The Psychiatric Green Book: A Guide for Black Folks.”

The book is filled with information for Black patients and their families on what to do if they or their loved ones are in a psychiatric hold. Oakland mental health advocate Kelechi Ubozoh is the book’s co-editor. To celebrate the book’s launch, Host Jeneé Darden will be on a panel with Kelechi and other advocates at Chapter 510 in Downtown Oakland on Thursday, December 3. She'll be discussing her reporting, poetry and work she's done around Black people and mental health. Jeneé spoke with Kelechi Ubozoh about how this book came to be and what people can expect at their event.

RSVP here to attend.

You can download a free copy of the “What I Wish My People Had Known – The Psychiatric Green Book: A Guide for Black Folks," or buy a physical copy .

Photo Courtesy of Joint Venture Filmmaker Tony Benna

Tony Benna

The film “André is an Idiot” is a documentary and comedy about a San Francisco man named André Ricciardi who’s dying from colon cancer. After he learned of his diagnosis, André asked his friend Tony Benna to document his heartfelt, humorous and kind of wild journey to the end of his life. “André is an Idiot” is a Sundance-award winning film. Tony is the documentary's director.

Watch "André is an Idiot" on Netflix, Apple TV and other major streaming platforms.

This interview first aired in March 2026.

Photo Provided by Chris Metzler Filmmaker Rick Goldsmith

Rick Goldsmith

Remember when you could drive down a residential street early in the morning and see newspapers lying on most of the lawns and porches in the neighborhood? These days, many of us get most of our news online, but that’s not the only reason why newspapers have been shutting down. Hedge funds have led to the collapse of local newspapers across the country.

The documentary “Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink” explains this journalism crisis. You can stream the film on PBS.org or the PBS app. Rick Goldsmith is a two-time Oscar-nominated documentarian, and the director of “Stripped for Parts.”

This interview first aired in October 2025.