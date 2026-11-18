This week, Oakland hip-hop artist Jwalt received some news that many recording artists dream of. He was nominated for a Grammy. Jwalt returned to his poetry roots in his latest album "How Love Grows.” The tracks are about his experience with fatherhood, in particular Black fatherhood, and it earned him a Grammy nomination in the category of Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. At the age of 24, Jwalt is the youngest artist to ever be nominated in the category. He spoke with Host Jeneé Darden about his experiences with fatherhood and what this nomination means for him as an independent artist.