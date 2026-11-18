Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: Oakland hip hop artist Jwalt recently made Grammy history with his latest album. Jwalt talks with Host Jeneé Darden his nomination about and why he chose to make a spoken word project about fatherhood.

Then, singer and musician August Lee Stevens on her soulful live album that she recorded in Hollywood, and her incredible year opening for major artists on stage. She tells us about a star she’s opening for next in the South Bay.

Today’s theme is music about love and family. Also, both guests are really cool, young outstanding alums of Oakland School for the Arts.

Photo Provided by Jwalt Hip-hop artist Jwalt

Jwalt

Recently, Oakland hip-hop artist Jwalt received some news that many recording artists dream of. He was nominated for a Grammy. Jwalt returned to his poetry roots in his latest album "How Love Grows.” The tracks are about his experience with fatherhood, in particular Black fatherhood, and it earned him a Grammy nomination in the category of Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. At the age of 24, Jwalt is the youngest artist to ever be nominated in the category. He spoke with Host Jeneé Darden about his experiences with fatherhood and what this nomination means for him as an independent artist.

Ariel Nava Singer August Lee Stevens

August Lee Stevens

August Lee Stevens has a voice of an angel, and her music transports listeners to a portal that's soulful, peaceful and introspective. The singer from Hercules, Calif. has shared the stage with major artists such as Seal and Smokey Robinson. Host Jeneé Darden speaks with August about her latest album, "Live at the Troubadour," and what is like recording in the legendary West Hollywood venue.

August will be opening for singer Rita Wilson, who is the wife of actor Tom Hanks, at the Guild Theater in Menlo Park on December 2.