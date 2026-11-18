August Lee Stevens has a voice of an angel, and her music transports listeners to a portal that's soulful, peaceful and introspective. The singer from Hercules, Calif. has shared the stage with major artists such as Seal and Smokey Robinson. Host Jeneé Darden speaks with August about her latest album, "Live at the Troubadour," and what it's like recording in the legendary West Hollywood venue.

August will be opening for singer Rita Wilson, who is the wife of actor Tom Hanks, at the Guild Theater in Menlo Park on December 2.

August’s latest album is "Live at the Troubadour."