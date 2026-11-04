'Excavating Uranus, A Psalm for Nyota Uhura' explores how Black memory travels through time

The Star Trek character Lt. Nyota Uhura, played by Nichelle Nichols, has inspired generations of scientists and artists. She's also the inspiration behing a new arts exhibition. But don't expect to see much of her image. "Excavating Uranus, A Psalm for Nyota Uhura" explores the idea that Black memory is not linear because the past, present and future all co-exist. The multimedia exhibit is on display at the San Francisco Arts Commission Main Gallery; which is inside the War Memorial Veterans Building. Ashara Ekundayo is the exhibition's curator.

"Excavating Uranus, A Psalm for Nyota Uhura" is currently on display at the San Francisco Arts Commission Main Gallery, which is inside the War Memorial Veterans Building, until January 30, 2027. Admission is free.