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Sights + Sounds

'Excavating Uranus, A Psalm for Nyota Uhura' explores how Black memory travels through time

By Jeneé Darden
Published November 4, 2026 at 6:09 PM PST
"Excavating Uranus, A Psalm for Nyota Uhura" curator Ashara Ekundayo
Gregorio Adezati and Francesco Marconcini
"Excavating Uranus, A Psalm for Nyota Uhura" curator Ashara Ekundayo

The Star Trek character Lt. Nyota Uhura, played by Nichelle Nichols, has inspired generations of scientists and artists. She's also the inspiration behing a new arts exhibition. But don't expect to see much of her image. "Excavating Uranus, A Psalm for Nyota Uhura" explores the idea that Black memory is not linear because the past, present and future all co-exist. The multimedia exhibit is on display at the San Francisco Arts Commission Main Gallery; which is inside the War Memorial Veterans Building. Ashara Ekundayo is the exhibition's curator.

"Excavating Uranus, A Psalm for Nyota Uhura" is currently on display at the San Francisco Arts Commission Main Gallery, which is inside the War Memorial Veterans Building, until January 30, 2027. Admission is free.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden