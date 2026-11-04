Artist Shizue Seigel showcases 40 years of her life and artwork in 'Burden of Imagination'

For decades, artist Shizue Seigel has made an impact in the Bay Area literary community. She co-founded Write Now! SF Bay in 2015, which has supported and showcased over 500 writers of color. She has authored and edited nearly a dozen books. A new exhibition shows not only is her pen game strong, but she’s skilled with a paintbrush too.

“Burden of Imagination” is Shizue’s art retrospective that features 40 years of creativity. Like much of her writing, it tells her experience of living in San Francisco’s Fillmore and Japantown, the incarceration of her Japanese-American family during World War II, her passion for social justice and love for her community. It’s a deeply personal exhibition.

“Burden of Imagination” is currently on display at Medicine for Nightmares, Bookstore & Gallery, in San Francisco until November 15.