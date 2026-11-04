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Sights + Sounds

Artist Shizue Seigel showcases 40 years of her life and artwork in 'Burden of Imagination'

By Jeneé Darden
Published November 4, 2026 at 6:09 PM PST
Poet and visual artist Shizue Seigel
Photo courtesy of Shizue Seigel
Poet and visual artist Shizue Seigel

For decades, artist Shizue Seigel has made an impact in the Bay Area literary community. She co-founded Write Now! SF Bay in 2015, which has supported and showcased over 500 writers of color. She has authored and edited nearly a dozen books. A new exhibition shows not only is her pen game strong, but she’s skilled with a paintbrush too.

“Burden of Imagination” is Shizue’s art retrospective that features 40 years of creativity. Like much of her writing, it tells her experience of living in San Francisco’s Fillmore and Japantown, the incarceration of her Japanese-American family during World War II, her passion for social justice and love for her community. It’s a deeply personal exhibition.

Burden of Imagination” is currently on display at Medicine for Nightmares, Bookstore & Gallery, in San Francisco until November 15.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden