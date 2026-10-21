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Sights + Sounds

'The Yellow Áo Dài' children's book captures joy, innocence and Vietnamese culture

By Jeneé Darden
Published October 21, 2026 at 6:26 PM PDT
(L-R) Children's author Hanh Bui, and illustrator and KALW's Minnie Phan
(L-R) Rachel E.H. Photography; Photo Provided by Minnie Phan
(L-R) Children's author Hanh Bui, and illustrator and KALW's Minnie Phan

When Host Jeneé Darden was a kid, she would sneak into her mother's bedroom and try on her clothes. Some of you out there may also have enjoyed putting on your parents’ clothes as children.

That’s sort of the premise of the book, "The Yellow Áo Dài." It’s about a little Vietnamese-American girl who is excited about performing a traditional Vietnamese fan dance at her school. She has outgrown her áo dài, which is a Vietnamese dress. So she finds her mother’s dress, puts it on and accidentally rips it while practicing her fan dance. But what happens next is a tender story about family, love and culture.

Hanh Bui, the author of "The Yellow Áo Dài;" and KALW’s Minnie Phan is the illustrator. They talk about what what inspired their roles in telling this story.

"The Yellow Áo Dài" is in bookstores now. Look for it to be featured on the latest season of “Reading Rainbow” on YouTube.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden