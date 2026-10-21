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Sights + Sounds

La Catrina sculpture welcomes everyone and brings joy to the Fruitvale community

By Jeneé Darden
Published October 21, 2026 at 6:26 PM PDT
La Catrina de Oakland statue in the Fruitvale Transit Village
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La Catrina de Oakland statue in the Fruitvale Transit Village
Porfirio Rangel
Caheri Gutierrez, the Director of Fund Development and Communications at The Unity Council
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Caheri Gutierrez, the Director of Fund Development and Communications at The Unity Council
Photo Provided by Caheri Gutierrez

There’s a new lady in town — as in OakTown. She is 34-feet tall, and she traveled all the way from just outside of Mexico City. She is a cultural legend who is absolutely beautiful. Her name is La Catrina de Oakland. The radiant statue is bringing smiles to many faces at the Fruitvale Transit village.

La Catrina is a cultural symbol in the Mexican and Latin American holiday Día de los Muertos or The Day of the Dead. A family collective of Mexican artists named Artsumex created the sculpture, which The Unity Council commissioned. La Catrina arrives as the Fruitvale community prepares for the annual Day of the Dead festival, and during a time of extreme xenophobia in the United States.

Caheri Gutierrez is the director of fund development and communications for The Unity Council. She shares the cultural significance of La Catrina and says this the tallest La Catrina statue in the United States.

La Catrina de Oakland statue is currently on display in the Fruitvale Transit Village until Nov 1. The Day of the Dead festival will occur in the same area and also on Nov 1.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden