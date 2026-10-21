La Catrina sculpture welcomes everyone and brings joy to the Fruitvale community

There’s a new lady in town — as in OakTown. She is 34-feet tall, and she traveled all the way from just outside of Mexico City. She is a cultural legend who is absolutely beautiful. Her name is La Catrina de Oakland. The radiant statue is bringing smiles to many faces at the Fruitvale Transit village.

La Catrina is a cultural symbol in the Mexican and Latin American holiday Día de los Muertos or The Day of the Dead. A family collective of Mexican artists named Artsumex created the sculpture, which The Unity Council commissioned. La Catrina arrives as the Fruitvale community prepares for the annual Day of the Dead festival, and during a time of extreme xenophobia in the United States.

Caheri Gutierrez is the director of fund development and communications for The Unity Council. She shares the cultural significance of La Catrina and says this the tallest La Catrina statue in the United States.

La Catrina de Oakland statue is currently on display in the Fruitvale Transit Village until Nov 1. The Day of the Dead festival will occur in the same area and also on Nov 1.