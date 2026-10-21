'Every Saturday Night' musical honors the Fillmore's history and addresses gentrification

The musical “Every Saturday Night” transports audiences back and forth between 1950s and present-day Fillmore District. It’s about an elder Dante, who is a longtime Fillmore resident and on the verge of losing his home. An elite Black family from Washington, D.C. is interested in buying it.

During the musical, the audience gets to relive his memories of when his mother used their home as a speakeasy in the 1950s to pay the mortgage. Back then, like today, Black people were fighting to stay in their neighborhoods. The play is in inspired by the childhood of Bay Area artist Danny Duncan.

Michael Gene Sullivan is a playwright and co-wrote “Every Saturday Night" with Mr. Duncan.

“Every Saturday Night” is running at the A.C.T. Strand Theater until November 1.