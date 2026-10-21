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Sights + Sounds

'Every Saturday Night' musical honors the Fillmore's history and addresses gentrification

By Jeneé Darden
Published October 21, 2026 at 6:26 PM PDT
SFBATCO- Every Saturday Night 2026 by Alexa LexMex Treviño
Alexa Treviño/Alexa LexMex Treviño
SFBATCO- Every Saturday Night 2026 by Alexa LexMex Treviño

The musical “Every Saturday Night” transports audiences back and forth between 1950s and present-day Fillmore District. It’s about an elder Dante, who is a longtime Fillmore resident and on the verge of losing his home. An elite Black family from Washington, D.C. is interested in buying it.

During the musical, the audience gets to relive his memories of when his mother used their home as a speakeasy in the 1950s to pay the mortgage. Back then, like today, Black people were fighting to stay in their neighborhoods. The play is in inspired by the childhood of Bay Area artist Danny Duncan.

Michael Gene Sullivan is a playwright and co-wrote “Every Saturday Night" with Mr. Duncan.

Every Saturday Night” is running at the A.C.T. Strand Theater until November 1.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden