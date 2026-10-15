Oakland Public Conservatory of Music celebrates 20 years and founding Director Angela Wellman's retirement

Music educator and scholar Angela Wellman, Ph.D. wanted to make music education accessible to adults and youth, especially Black and brown youth. So she founded the Oakland Public Conservatory of Music back in 2005. For just over 20 years, this musician, originally from Kansas City, has been impacting the creative spirits of Bay Area artists. Now, Angela Wellman is retiring, buut she’s going out on a big celebration. The Oakland Public Conservatory of Music is hosting a gala on Saturday, October 24, at the Downtown Oakland Science Academy. Angela talks about what led her to launching the conservatory and what's next for her.