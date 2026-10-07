The San Francisco Symphony has fun shows and beautiful music planned for their 2026/2027 season

A few weeks ago, Host Jeneé Darden saw blues/rock artist Fantastic Negrito perform with The San Francisco Symphony. For those who missed that concert, she said you missed a good one. But that show is one of many The San Francisco Symphony has lined up for their 2026-2027 season. Jeneé spoke with Sarah Chong and David You, two young cellists originally from the Bay Area who now are part of the San Francisco Symphony.