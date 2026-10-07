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Sights + Sounds

The San Francisco Symphony has fun shows and beautiful music planned for their 2026/2027 season

By Jeneé Darden
Published October 7, 2026 at 6:21 PM PDT
Cellists Davis You and Sarah Chong
Kristen Loken
Cellists Davis You and Sarah Chong

A few weeks ago, Host Jeneé Darden saw blues/rock artist Fantastic Negrito perform with The San Francisco Symphony. For those who missed that concert, she said you missed a good one. But that show is one of many The San Francisco Symphony has lined up for their 2026-2027 season. Jeneé spoke with Sarah Chong and David You, two young cellists originally from the Bay Area who now are part of the San Francisco Symphony.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden