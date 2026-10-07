FULL SHOW: The San Francisco Symphony's new season // Jasmine Guillory's YA novel 'It's Only Dancing' // Oakland Style Week and jewelry designer Dorian Webb

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden, " where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, romance writer Jasmine Guillory talks about venturing into YA for her 10th book. Then two cello players from The San Francisco Symphony tell us about how growing up in the Bay Area inspired their musical paths. Finally, we’re strutting into Oakland Style Week with a local, fine jewelry designer whose pieces have been worn by major celebrities.

Today’s show is about artists who sparkle.

Kristen Loken Cellists Davis You and Sarah Chong

Davis You and Sarah Chong

A few weeks ago, Host Jeneé Darden saw blues/rock artist Fantastic Negrito perform with The San Francisco Symphony. For those who missed that concert, she said you missed a good one. But that show is one of many The San Francisco Symphony has lined up for their 2026-2027 season. Jeneé spoke with Sarah Chong and David You, two young cellists originally from the Bay Area who now are part of the San Francisco Symphony.

Andrea Scher Author Jasmine Guillory

Jasmine Guillory

Jasmine Guillory is one of the biggest romance writers out today. Her steamy, rom-com novels have taken her all the way to the New York Times bestsellers list. You may have seen the Oakland writer on NBC’s "Today Show," where she is a frequent book contributor. Jasmine recently hit a writing milestone— her 10th book! This novel isn't targeting her regular adult audience, but youth.

“It’s Only Dancing” is Jasmine’s debut into YA literature. It’s about a high school senior named Kat who goes to a summer camp with her family. She’s a talented dancer, but gave up ballet after being body shamed. At the camp, she meets one of the young counselors named Jordan. He happens to be a very cute, charming, hip-hop dance instructor. Will he convince Kat to put on her dancing shoes again, and glide into each other’s hearts? Host Jeneé Darden spoke with Jasmine about celebrating the release of her 10th book and why she’s venturing into YA.

Jasmine Guillory will be in conversation with writer Maggie Toukada-Hall at Local Economy in North Oakland on October 13.

Erica Cervantes Jewelry designer Dorian Webb

Dorian Webb

When it comes to food, fashion, art, music and culture — Oakland definitely has all of that going on. The city is celebrating these elements during Oakland Style Week, which kicks off today. One of the artists participating in Oakland Style Week is fine jewelry designer Dorian Webb. Rihanna, Oprah, Michelle Obama, journalist April Ryan are a few famous women who wear her gorgeous jewelry.

Oakland Style Week is currently running until October 11.