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Sights + Sounds

Fine jewelry designer Dorian Webb on Oakland Style Week and history inspiring her creativity

By Jeneé Darden
Published October 7, 2026 at 6:20 PM PDT
Jewelry designer Dorian Webb
Erica Cervantes
Jewelry designer Dorian Webb

When it comes to food, fashion, art, music and culture — Oakland definitely has all of that going on. The city is celebrating these elements during Oakland Style Week, which kicks off today. One of the artists participating in Oakland Style Week is fine jewelry designer Dorian Webb. Rihanna, Oprah, Michelle Obama, journalist April Ryan are a few famous women who wear her gorgeous jewelry.

Oakland Style Week is currently running until October 11.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden