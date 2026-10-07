Fine jewelry designer Dorian Webb on Oakland Style Week and history inspiring her creativity
When it comes to food, fashion, art, music and culture — Oakland definitely has all of that going on. The city is celebrating these elements during Oakland Style Week, which kicks off today. One of the artists participating in Oakland Style Week is fine jewelry designer Dorian Webb. Rihanna, Oprah, Michelle Obama, journalist April Ryan are a few famous women who wear her gorgeous jewelry.
Oakland Style Week is currently running until October 11.