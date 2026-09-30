The 52nd World Fantasy Convention is soaring into Oakland

Writers and artists in the Bay Area are preparing to welcome people near and far to the city of Oakland for the 52nd World Fantasy Convention. Guests of honor include: horror author Stephen Graham Jones, publisher Bill Campbell,, scholar John Jennings and Oakland’s Jewelle Gomez. Writer Audrey T. Williams is co-chairing the convention. She tells us what attendees can look forward to and how this convention will have an Oakland vibe.

The 52nd World Fantasy Convention will take place at the Oakland Convention Center October 22-25.