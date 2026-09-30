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Sights + Sounds

The 52nd World Fantasy Convention is soaring into Oakland

By Jeneé Darden
Published September 30, 2026 at 6:13 PM PDT
Audrey T. Williams, co-curator of the AfroFuturism Lounge
Photo Provided by Audrey T. Williams
Audrey T. Williams, co-curator of the AfroFuturism Lounge

Writers and artists in the Bay Area are preparing to welcome people near and far to the city of Oakland for the 52nd World Fantasy Convention. Guests of honor include: horror author Stephen Graham Jones, publisher Bill Campbell,, scholar John Jennings and Oakland’s Jewelle Gomez. Writer Audrey T. Williams is co-chairing the convention. She tells us what attendees can look forward to and how this convention will have an Oakland vibe.

The 52nd World Fantasy Convention will take place at the Oakland Convention Center October 22-25.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden