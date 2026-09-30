Litquake shakes up the Bay Area book scene in its 27th year

Soon, the Bay Area’s literary landscape is going to shake, rattle and roll. The 27th annual festival Litquake is just over a week away. Big headliners this year include writers: R. F. Kuang, Min Jin Lee, Hernan Diaz, Walter Mosley, and the Bay Area’s own Natalie Baszile . That’s just the short list. Other local faves will be part of the festival. KALW’s Hana Baba and Host Jeneé have something planned (see below). Litquake’s Executive Director Norah Piehl tells us what can book lovers look forward to this year.

Litquake runs from October 8-24. Check out Litquake.org for a full schedule of all of their events.

KALW’s Hana Baba and Jeneé will host "Where I'm From." They'll explore stories of home with folklorist Tim Tangherlini and young adult author René Peña-Govea. This is during the LitCrawl. That’ll be at Monkeybrains in San Francisco on October 24.