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Sights + Sounds

Litquake shakes up the Bay Area book scene in its 27th year

By Jeneé Darden
Published September 30, 2026 at 6:13 PM PDT
Litquake Executive Director Norah Piehl
Christian Ericksen
Litquake Executive Director Norah Piehl

Soon, the Bay Area’s literary landscape is going to shake, rattle and roll. The 27th annual festival Litquake is just over a week away. Big headliners this year include writers: R. F. Kuang, Min Jin Lee, Hernan Diaz, Walter Mosley, and the Bay Area’s own Natalie Baszile . That’s just the short list. Other local faves will be part of the festival. KALW’s Hana Baba and Host Jeneé have something planned (see below). Litquake’s Executive Director Norah Piehl tells us what can book lovers look forward to this year.

Litquake runs from October 8-24. Check out Litquake.org for a full schedule of all of their events.

KALW’s Hana Baba and Jeneé will host "Where I'm From." They'll explore stories of home with folklorist Tim Tangherlini and young adult author René Peña-Govea. This is during the LitCrawl. That’ll be at Monkeybrains in San Francisco on October 24.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden