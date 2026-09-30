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Sights + Sounds

Deesha Philyaw address issues in the Black church with her debut novel 'The True Confessions of First Lady Freeman'

By Jeneé Darden
Published September 30, 2026 at 6:13 PM PDT
Author Deesha Philyaw
Sylvie Rosokoff
Author Deesha Philyaw

Author Deesha Philyaw rocked the literary scene back in 2020 with “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies.” The juicy, short-story collection earned her a PEN/Faulkner award, an LA Times Book Prize and made her a finalist for National Book Awards. Her long-awaited, debut novel is getting a lot of buzz.

The True Confessions of First Lady Freeman” is about a woman who grew up poor and becomes wealthy as the first lady of a megachurch. But money doesn’t buy her happiness. She enters a national beauty pageant for first ladies, and gets caught up in a big scandal. Her husband is more married to the church than to her. And all kinds of secrets unfold.

Like Deesha’s first book, “The True Confessions of First Lady Freeman” explores issues such as class, misogyny and sexuality in the Black church. Several years ago, Deesha spent close to a year in West Oakland.

Host Jeneé Darden spoke with Deesha about her new book.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden