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Sights + Sounds

The California Symphony celebrate their 40th season

By Jeneé Darden
Published September 24, 2026 at 10:22 AM PDT
California Symphony Artistic and Music Director Donato Cabrera
Kristen Loken
California Symphony Artistic and Music Director Donato Cabrera

Host Jeneé Darden always knows its fall when the leaves turn reddish-brown, the days get shorter and the California Symphony prepares to take the stage. This year marks their 40th season. Their opening show “American Connections” takes place this weekend at the Lesher Center for the Performing Arts in Walnut Creek. California Symphony Artistic and Music Director Donato Cabrera shared what they have planned for audiences this year.

This interview made Donato KALW's first, live, in-person guest at The People's Studio.

The California Symphony's opening shows are this Saturday, September 26, and Sunday, September 27 at the Lesher Center for the Performing Arts in Walnut Creek.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden