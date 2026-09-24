The California Symphony celebrate their 40th season

Host Jeneé Darden always knows its fall when the leaves turn reddish-brown, the days get shorter and the California Symphony prepares to take the stage. This year marks their 40th season. Their opening show “American Connections” takes place this weekend at the Lesher Center for the Performing Arts in Walnut Creek. California Symphony Artistic and Music Director Donato Cabrera shared what they have planned for audiences this year.

This interview made Donato KALW's first, live, in-person guest at The People's Studio.

The California Symphony's opening shows are this Saturday, September 26, and Sunday, September 27 at the Lesher Center for the Performing Arts in Walnut Creek.