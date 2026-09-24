Oakland artist Fantastic Negrito brings people together on his farm Revolution Plantation

This year, Fantastic Negrito is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his groundbreaking album “Last Days of Oakland.” Host Jeneé Darden has been following his career for about that long.

When the three-time Grammy-Award winning singer isn’t performing on stages around the world, he’s farming in Oakland. Fantastic Negrito named the farm Revolution Plantation. Since 2014, Revolution Plantation has also been a place where families and children learn how to grow their own food. Earlier this summer, Jeneé met up with Fantastic Negrito at Revolution Plantation to learn more about how he balances his rock star life and digging in the soil.

Fantastic Negrito will be performing with the San Francisco Symphony this Saturday, September 26 at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco.