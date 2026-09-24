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Sights + Sounds

Oakland artist Fantastic Negrito brings people together on his farm Revolution Plantation

By Jeneé Darden
Published September 24, 2026 at 10:23 AM PDT
Oakland singer Fantastic Negrito at Revolution Plantation
Photo provided by Fantastic Negrito
Oakland singer Fantastic Negrito at Revolution Plantation

This year, Fantastic Negrito is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his groundbreaking album “Last Days of Oakland.” Host Jeneé Darden has been following his career for about that long.

When the three-time Grammy-Award winning singer isn’t performing on stages around the world, he’s farming in Oakland. Fantastic Negrito named the farm Revolution Plantation. Since 2014, Revolution Plantation has also been a place where families and children learn how to grow their own food. Earlier this summer, Jeneé met up with Fantastic Negrito at Revolution Plantation to learn more about how he balances his rock star life and digging in the soil.

Fantastic Negrito will be performing with the San Francisco Symphony this Saturday, September 26 at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden