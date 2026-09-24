FULL SHOW: Revolution Plantation // California Symphony's 10th anniversary season // Fantastic Negrito's new album 'Alive'

From our new home, The People’s Studio in Downtown San Francisco, welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden." Every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: It’s been more than 10 years since Fantastic Negrito became the first winner of NPR’s Tiny Desk, and the release of his groundbreaking album “Last Days of Oakland.” Host Jeneé Darden talks with Fantastic Negrito about this milestone in his career and his new album “Alive.” Also, Jeneé hangs out with Fantastic Negrito at his Oakland farm Revolution Plantation. Then, California Symphony Conductor Donato Cabrera on what the symphony has planned for its 40th season.

Today we’re bringing you good flavas for ya ears.

Photo provided by Fantastic Negrito Oakland singer Fantastic Negrito at Revolution Plantation

Fantastic Negrito - Revolution Plantation

This year, Fantastic Negrito is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his groundbreaking album “Last Days of Oakland.” Host Jeneé Darden has been following his career for about that long.

When the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist isn’t performing on stages around the world, he’s farming in Oakland. Fantastic Negrito named his farm Revolution Plantation. Since 2014, Revolution Plantation has also been a place where families and children learn how to grow their own food and care for animals. Earlier this summer, Jeneé met up with Fantastic Negrito at Revolution Plantation to learn more about how he balances his rock star life with his planting life.

Fantastic Negrito will be performing with the San Francisco Symphony this Saturday, September 26 at Davies Symphony Hall .

Kristen Loken California Symphony Artistic and Music Director Donato Cabrera

Donato Cabrera

Host Jeneé Darden always knows its fall when the leaves turn reddish-brown, the days get shorter and the California Symphony prepares to take the stage. This is the symphony's 40th season. They have special guests and beautiful music planned for audiences. Jeneé talks with Donato Cabrera, the artistic and music director of the California Symphony.

The California Symphony's opening shows are this Saturday, September 26, and Sunday, September 27 at the Lesher Center for the Performing Arts in Walnut Creek.

Roberta Paolucci Oakland artist Fantastic Negrito

Fantastic Negrito — 'Alive' album

We're continuing our discussion about Fantastic Negrito's milestone year. It’s been a decade since he released is album “Last Days Oakland,” which earned him his first Grammy. Also, 11 years ago he became the first artist to ever win NPR’s Tiny Desk concert. Fantastic Negrito’s new album is “Alive.” The songs are live recordings of performances he has done on stages in Europe and the U.S. There’s a song about computers and AI that Host Jeneé Darden plays frequently. She caught up with Fantastic Negrito again at his Storefront Records Studio in Oakland.

Fantastic Negrito will be performing a live show in San Francisco this Saturday, September 26 at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco.