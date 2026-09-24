Fantastic Negrito marks decade-long career with 'Alive' album

We're continuing our discussion about Fantastic Negrito's milestone year. It’s been a decade since he released is album “The Last Days Oakland,” which earned him his first Grammy. Also, 11 years ago he became the first artist to ever win NPR’s Tiny Desk concert. Fantastic Negrito’s new album is “Alive.” The songs are live recordings of performances he has done on stages in Europe and the U.S. There’s a song about computers and AI that Host Jeneé Darden loves. She caught up with Fantastic Negrito again at his Storefront Records Studio in Oakland.

Fantastic Negrito will be performing with the San Francisco Symphony this Saturday, September 26 at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco.