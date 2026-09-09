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Sights + Sounds

'Star Trek's' 60th Anniversary // How an Oakland couple saved 'Star Trek' // Roundtable Discussion with Bay Area Artists/Trekkies

By Jeneé Darden
Published September 9, 2026 at 7:14 PM PDT
(L-R) Mike Chen, Rahkii “Hyp” Holman, Angela Dalton, Cirroc Lofton, and John and Bjo Trimble
Collage created by Porfirio Rangel
(L-R) Mike Chen, Rahkii “Hyp” Holman, Angela Dalton, Cirroc Lofton, and John and Bjo Trimble

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: “Star Trek” recently turned 60. We’re boldly going where no public radio show has gone before and talk about how a couple who lived in Oakland, are a big reason why “Star Trek” has lasted six decades. Then, a roundtable discussion about the franchise with authors Mike Chen, Angela Dalton, and documentarian Rahkii “Hyp” Holman.

On today’s show we’re setting our phasers to celebrating ”Star Trek"!

John and Bjo Trimble
Photo by Bob Paz, provided by John & Bjo Trimble
John and Bjo Trimble

Bjo and John Trimble
During the COVID shutdown, some people picked up new hobbies and interests. Host Jeneé Darden became a "Star Trek" fan. The sci-fi show premiered on September 8, 1966, and this year marks the 60th anniversary. “Star Trek” has grown into a major franchise with multiple shows, films and books. There might not even be a “Star Trek” franchise if it weren’t for a young couple living in Oakland, near Lake Merritt, during the 1960s. Bjo and John Trimble launched a momentous letter writing campaign to save the show from cancellation. In 2022, Jeneé reported a story on Oakland’s place in “Star Trek” history. She interviewed the Trimbles. At that time Bjo was 89 and John was 85.

This story originally aired on Crosscurrents in 2022.

Author Mike Chen
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Author Mike Chen
Photo Provided by Mike Chen
Children's author Angela Dalton
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Children's author Angela Dalton
Photo Provided by Angela Dalton
Restorative justice practitioner, cultural organizer and documentarian Rahkii “Hyp” Holman
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Restorative justice practitioner, cultural organizer and documentarian Rahkii “Hyp” Holman
Geraldine Convento

Mike Chen, Angela Dalton, Rahkii “Hyp” Holman, Cirroc Lofton of "Deep Space Nine."
Since Star Trek is now 60 years old, Host Jeneé Darden wanted to talk to a few Bay Area artists who have written for and about “Star Trek” and are involved in the Star Trek fan community.

Mike Chen is a New York Times Bestselling author. He wrote the “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” comic book “The Dog of War.”

Angela Dalton is the author of the award-winning children's book “To Boldly Go: How Nichelle Nichols and Star Trek Helped Advance Civil Rights.”

Rahkii “Hyp” Holman is a restorative justice practitioner, cultural organizer and documentarian. He is a longtime fan of “Star Trek,” who attends cons and has met many stars from the "Star Trek" shows.

We had a surprise guest! "Deep Space Nine's" Cirroc Lofton joined the conversation.

Actor Cirroc Lofton
Terry Robinson/Wikimedia Commons
Actor Cirroc Lofton

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden