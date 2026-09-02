Isabel Allende shares her writing journey and advice for writers in her new book 'Story Telling'

If Host Jeneé Darden had to get writing advice from anyone, no doubt, Isabel Allende would be high on her list. The iconic, Chilean-American, Bay Area author has written 32 books, with 80 million copies sold worldwide that have been translated into dozens of languages. Her latest book is “Story Telling: A Writing Life.” In it, she gives readers insight into her journey as a writer and her writing process. The book is a memoir with advice for writers. Jeneé spoke with Isabel Allende about the magic and craft of writing.

Isabel Allende's book “Story Telling: A Writing Life” arrives in bookstores on September 15. On that same day, see her at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco. She’ll also be at Book Passage in Corte Madera on September 19.