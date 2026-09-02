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Sights + Sounds

Isabel Allende shares her writing journey and advice for writers in her new book 'Story Telling'

By Jeneé Darden
Published September 2, 2026 at 6:04 PM PDT
International bestselling author Isabel Allende
Lori Barra
International bestselling author Isabel Allende

If Host Jeneé Darden had to get writing advice from anyone, no doubt, Isabel Allende would be high on her list. The iconic, Chilean-American, Bay Area author has written 32 books, with 80 million copies sold worldwide that have been translated into dozens of languages. Her latest book is “Story Telling: A Writing Life.” In it, she gives readers insight into her journey as a writer and her writing process. The book is a memoir with advice for writers. Jeneé spoke with Isabel Allende about the magic and craft of writing.

Isabel Allende's book “Story Telling: A Writing Life” arrives in bookstores on September 15. On that same day, see her at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco. She’ll also be at Book Passage in Corte Madera on September 19.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden