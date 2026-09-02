FULL SHOW: Isabel Allende's memoir 'Story Telling: A Writing Life' // Horror novelist Cynthia Gomez latest book 'Muñeca'

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, international bestselling author Isabel Allende chats with Host Jeneé Darden about her latest book “Story Telling: A Writing Life,” her writing process and why she wrote a book that includes advice for writers. Then, Oakland horror author Cynthia Gómez transports readers back to 1968 in her story about an Oakland Latina witch, whose caretaking for a rich, Orinda woman that has been cursed to be immobile and silent like a doll. Will the witch break the spell for this woman she also has feelings for?

Today’s theme is about the craft and magic of storytelling from Latina novelists.

Lori Barra International bestselling author Isabel Allende

Isabel Allende

If Host Jeneé Darden had to get writing advice from anyone, no doubt, Isabel Allende would be high on her list. The iconic, Chilean-American, Bay Area author has written 32 books, with 80 million copies sold worldwide that have been translated into dozens of languages. Her latest book is “Story Telling: A Writing Life.” In it, she gives readers insight into her journey as a writer and her writing process. The book is a memoir with advice for writers. Jeneé spoke with Isabel Allende about the magic and craft of writing.

Isabel Allende's book “Story Telling: A Writing Life” arrives in bookstores on September 15. On that same day, see her at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco. She’ll also be at Book Passage in Corte Madera on September 19.

Carla Gómez Horror author Cynthia Gómez

Cynthia Gómez

In her latest book, Oakland novelist Cynthia Gómez takes readers back to 1968. She introduces us to a young, Oakland Mexican-American witch who is caretaking for a wealthy, Spanish heiress in Orinda. The beautiful heiress is bedridden, and can’t speak — almost like a doll. The young witch figures out her client has been cursed and tries to save her. They also both have the hots for each other, but the heiress is married.

Cynthia’s book is “Muñeca,” which is Spanish for doll. It’s a gothic, social horror, Latina lesbian romance with a hint of erotica. Host Jeneé Darden enjoyed it, like Cynthia's first book “The Nightmare Box and Other Stories.” Jeneé spoke with Cynthia Gómez about some of the social themes in the book, including class.

Cynthia Gómez's book “Muñeca” is in stores now. See her at the Oakland Main Library on September 10 and the San Francisco Main Library on September 26.