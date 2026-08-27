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Sights + Sounds

'The White Chip' play uses humor to address alcoholism and recovery

By Jeneé Darden
Published August 27, 2026 at 10:23 AM PDT
Marin Theatre Executive Artistic Director Lance Gardner
Alain McLaughlin
Marin Theatre Executive Artistic Director Lance Gardner

Alcoholism has affected many of us, whether directly or indirectly. According to the 2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, that year nearly 28 million people ages 12 and up had Alcohol Use Disorder, which means alcoholism. A 2026 New York Times article reported that these numbers have fallen by several million. Still it’s a serious issue for many.

However, playwright Sean Daniels’ chose to laugh in the face of his past struggles with alcohol. His play is called “The White Chip. The Marin Theatre is putting on this semi-autobiographical comedy about a playwright whose personal and professional life is unraveling due to his drinking. It’s a story told with humor and compassion. “The White Chip” opens on0 August 27.

Host Jeneé Darden spoke with Lance Gardner, executive artistic director of Marin Theatre. Lance is a former KALW Audio Academy Fellow and he’s directing “The White Chip.” Jeneé and Lance talked about how directing this play impacted him, as someone with nearly 20 years of sobriety.

“The White Chip” runs at the Marin Theatre in Mill Valley from August 27 to September 20.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden