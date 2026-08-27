'The White Chip' play uses humor to address alcoholism and recovery

Alcoholism has affected many of us, whether directly or indirectly. According to the 2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, that year nearly 28 million people ages 12 and up had Alcohol Use Disorder, which means alcoholism. A 2026 New York Times article reported that these numbers have fallen by several million. Still it’s a serious issue for many.

However, playwright Sean Daniels’ chose to laugh in the face of his past struggles with alcohol. His play is called “The White Chip. The Marin Theatre is putting on this semi-autobiographical comedy about a playwright whose personal and professional life is unraveling due to his drinking. It’s a story told with humor and compassion. “The White Chip” opens on0 August 27.

Host Jeneé Darden spoke with Lance Gardner, executive artistic director of Marin Theatre. Lance is a former KALW Audio Academy Fellow and he’s directing “The White Chip.” Jeneé and Lance talked about how directing this play impacted him, as someone with nearly 20 years of sobriety.

“The White Chip” runs at the Marin Theatre in Mill Valley from August 27 to September 20.