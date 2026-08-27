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Sights + Sounds

'Crushing' takes real, pretty and messy stories about love to the A.C.T. stage

By Jeneé Darden
Published August 27, 2026 at 10:23 AM PDT
(L-R) "Crushing" co-creators Carly Steyer and Megan Calfas
(L-R) Shayan Asragharnia; Eva Hoffman
(L-R) "Crushing" co-creators Carly Steyer and Megan Calfas

Love will be in the air soon at the A.C.T. Strand Theater in San Francisco. That’s because the production “Crushing” is returning to the City after a sold-out run last year. In this show, writers and artists share their real experiences with love. These aren't fairytale, sugar-coated love stories, but real complicated, sometimes messy experiences with love. Rosario Dawson is the executive producer. Host Jeneé Darden spoke to the creatives behind the show. Carly Steyer is the writer/director and Megan Calfas is a journalist-playwright.

"Crushing" will be running September 10 to 12 at the American Conservatory Theater’s Strand Theater in San Francisco.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden