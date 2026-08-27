'Crushing' takes real, pretty and messy stories about love to the A.C.T. stage

Love will be in the air soon at the A.C.T. Strand Theater in San Francisco. That’s because the production “Crushing” is returning to the City after a sold-out run last year. In this show, writers and artists share their real experiences with love. These aren't fairytale, sugar-coated love stories, but real complicated, sometimes messy experiences with love. Rosario Dawson is the executive producer. Host Jeneé Darden spoke to the creatives behind the show. Carly Steyer is the writer/director and Megan Calfas is a journalist-playwright.

"Crushing" will be running September 10 to 12 at the American Conservatory Theater’s Strand Theater in San Francisco.