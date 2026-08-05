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Sights + Sounds

BATS Improv co-founder William Hall on the theater turning 40 and how we do improv in our daily lives

By Jeneé Darden
Published August 5, 2026 at 6:35 PM PDT
BATS Improv co-founder William Hall
Photo Provided by Kevin Kopjack
BATS Improv co-founder William Hall

William Shakespeare wrote, “All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances. And one man in his time plays many parts.”
This got Host Jeneé Darden thinking about how in life, we do a lot of improvising on our daily stages. William Hall is an improv teacher and performer. He teaches improv to actors and businesses. Bill co-founded BATS Improv in San Francisco. BATS is the largest and longest-running improvised theatre company and school in Northern California. This year, they’re celebrating their 40th anniversary. BATS has events lined up for the community this month. In this interview William and Jeneé do some improv and talk about how we use it for playful and professional settings.

Check out their August Intensive workshops, as well as their BATS Jam-a-thon, on Sunday, August 30. All will take place at their Bayfront Theatre at the Fort Mason Center in San Francisco.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden