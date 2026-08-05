Artist Bill Fontana lets visitors experience what still objects hear at Grace Cathedral

Did you ever notice a still object and wonder if it makes a noise, even while not moving? That’s kind of what Bill Fontana has been doing around the world for 50 years. He’s a sound sculptor. Bill places microphones and vibration sensors on objects. Then speakers project sounds from the objects that can’t really be heard by the human ear alone. The results are beautiful, other worldly, meditative sounds. Bill is Grace Cathedral’s 2026 artist in residence. His latest installation is called “Resonance” and it’s currently running at the church through September 20. Bill shares what led him to this artform and how it creates connection with both people and nature.