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Sights + Sounds

Artist Bill Fontana lets visitors experience what still objects hear at Grace Cathedral

By Jeneé Darden
Published August 5, 2026 at 6:34 PM PDT
Sound sculptor Bill Fontana
Photo Provided by Alina Dennis
Sound sculptor Bill Fontana

Did you ever notice a still object and wonder if it makes a noise, even while not moving? That’s kind of what Bill Fontana has been doing around the world for 50 years. He’s a sound sculptor. Bill places microphones and vibration sensors on objects. Then speakers project sounds from the objects that can’t really be heard by the human ear alone. The results are beautiful, other worldly, meditative sounds. Bill is Grace Cathedral’s 2026 artist in residence. His latest installation is called “Resonance” and it’s currently running at the church through September 20. Bill shares what led him to this artform and how it creates connection with both people and nature.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden