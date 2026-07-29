FULL SHOW: 'Sights + Sounds After Dark: The Love Factor 2024' // Electric Ex album 'Analog Therapy'

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden.” Where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: we’re stepping out of the studio and traveling back in time to 2024, for our first “Sights + Sounds After Dark” live event. Writers Nazelah Jamison, Norma Smith and Sumiko Saulson shared their love poems and love stories. While, B. DeVeaux graced us with beautiful music. Then when love goes bad, this band makes heartbreak sound good. The lead vocalist of the indie rock band Electric Ex, KALW’s Tarik Ansari, talks about how his past relationships inspire his music

Today’s theme…is all about LOVE.

Ben Trefny (L-R) Singer B. DeVeaux, poet Norma Smith, Host Jeneé Darden, poet Nazelah Jamison and writer Sumiko Saulson

Nazelah Jamison, Norma Smith, B. DeVeaux and Sumiko Saulson

Are you in the mood for some love and romance? Today we’re going back in time to February 2024 for our first “Sights + Sounds After Dark” event. You’ll hear poetry and music about: young love, elderly love, love in the midst of an illness, love that didn’t work, and paranormal erotic love with a dead character who has wings. Our fabulous lineup of local writers were Nazelah Jamison, Norma Smith and Sumiko Saulson. B. DeVeaux blessed us with beautiful, acoustic melodies.

WARNING: This episode is for more mature, adult listeners.

Kitty Johnson From left to right: Behnam "The Venom" Barabadi (drums), Tarik Ansari (vocals, synths), and Marc Hernandez (guitars, synths)

Tarik Ansari

The local band Electric Ex is made up of a trio of artists whose music is a blend of indie rock, electronica, new wave and other genres. Their album “Analog Therapy,” was recorded live in-studio. Tarik Ansari is the lead vocalist of Electric Ex. If his name sounds familiar, that’s because he's one of KALW’s awesome announcers. But in this interview, Tarek is in rock star mode. He talks about how the bandmembers get inspired to make music when their relationships go south.

Host Jeneé Darden spoke with Tarik about his album in April 2026.