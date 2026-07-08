'Wood Street' documentary shows community bonding and resistance in the former, large West Oakland homeless encampment

A new documentary has been selling out theaters at Bay Area film festivals. It’s called “Wood Street.” The film chronicles events at the West Oakland encampment leading up to the city shutting it down. Hundreds of unhoused people lived in Wood Street over the decade of its existence, making it one of the largest homeless encampments in Northern California. The documentary humanizes the residents by showing Wood Street as more than an encampment, but a community.

John Janosko was one of the key organizers of Wood Street residents, and very vocal against the city’s eviction of the encampment. He lived there for about a decade. Caron Creighton is a documentarian and award-winning journalist. "Wood Street" is her debut full-feature documentary.

“Wood Street” will be screening at the Grand Lake Theatre in Oakland on Wednesday, July 15.