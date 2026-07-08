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Sights + Sounds

'Wood Street' documentary shows community bonding and resistance in the former, large West Oakland homeless encampment

By Jeneé Darden
Published July 8, 2026 at 6:31 PM PDT
(L-R) John Janosko, one of the key organizers of and Caron Creighton
(L-R) Photos provided by Jenny Shears and Caron Creighton
(L-R) John Janosko, one of the key organizers of Wood Street, and Caron Creighton, director of 'Wood Street'

A new documentary has been selling out theaters at Bay Area film festivals. It’s called “Wood Street.” The film chronicles events at the West Oakland encampment leading up to the city shutting it down. Hundreds of unhoused people lived in Wood Street over the decade of its existence, making it one of the largest homeless encampments in Northern California. The documentary humanizes the residents by showing Wood Street as more than an encampment, but a community.

John Janosko was one of the key organizers of Wood Street residents, and very vocal against the city’s eviction of the encampment. He lived there for about a decade. Caron Creighton is a documentarian and award-winning journalist. "Wood Street" is her debut full-feature documentary.

“Wood Street” will be screening at the Grand Lake Theatre in Oakland on Wednesday, July 15.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden