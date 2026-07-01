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Sights + Sounds

Storyteller Ben Tucker reflects back being an All-American track star and his world travels in his memoir 'A Good Run'

By Jeneé Darden
Published July 1, 2026 at 6:46 PM PDT
Storyteller and author Ben Tucker
Photo Provided by Ben Tucker
Storyteller and author Ben Tucker

Have you ever had a relative that you enjoyed sitting by during family functions because they always had good stories to tell? Ben Tucker is that kind of guy. He was part of the Great Migration of African-Americans to the West. He was also an All-American track star back in the 1960s when he ran for San Jose State. Add to that, Ben has been a preschool teacher in Berkeley, a social worker in Harlem and a track coach in Nigeria. Ben writes about his life in his memoir, “A Good Run.”

Ben doesn’t just tell stories about himself. Watch Ben Tucker share his storytelling magic in person at the San Francisco Free Folk Festival on Saturday, July 11 at Golden Gate Park.

You can purchase "A Good Run" on Amazon or at Books Inc. in Alameda.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden