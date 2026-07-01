Sarah Shourd's 'The End of Isolation' shows the harsh conditions of solitary confinement and how prison-rights activists are creating change

In the summer of 2022, anti-prison activist and playwright Sarah Shourd went on a 10-city tour with the cast from a play she created about solitary confinement in our prison system. It's called "The Box." During that tour, she met with prison-rights activists who are making some changes to the prison system in their area. This is all featured in her documentary “End of Isolation.”

Sarah Shourd made news around the world in 2009 when she was captured by Iranian guards while hiking near a tourist site in Northern Iraqi Kurdistan. Sarah was held as a political prisoner and spent 410 days in solitary confinement in an Iranian prison. That experience has influenced her play, this film and her other multimedia endeavors today.

"End of Isolation" is screening in Redwood City on Sunday, July 12 as part of BraveMaker Film Fest.