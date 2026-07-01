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Sights + Sounds

Sarah Shourd's 'The End of Isolation' shows the harsh conditions of solitary confinement and how prison-rights activists are creating change

By Jeneé Darden
Published July 1, 2026 at 6:44 PM PDT
Anti-prison activist and playwright Sarah Shourd
Photo Provided by Sarah Shourd
Anti-prison activist and playwright Sarah Shourd

In the summer of 2022, anti-prison activist and playwright Sarah Shourd went on a 10-city tour with the cast from a play she created about solitary confinement in our prison system. It's called "The Box." During that tour, she met with prison-rights activists who are making some changes to the prison system in their area. This is all featured in her documentary “End of Isolation.”

Sarah Shourd made news around the world in 2009 when she was captured by Iranian guards while hiking near a tourist site in Northern Iraqi Kurdistan. Sarah was held as a political prisoner and spent 410 days in solitary confinement in an Iranian prison. That experience has influenced her play, this film and her other multimedia endeavors today.

"End of Isolation" is screening in Redwood City on Sunday, July 12 as part of BraveMaker Film Fest.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
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