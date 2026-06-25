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Sights + Sounds

World's Largest Queer Film Festival Frameline Turns 50

By Jeneé Darden
Published June 25, 2026 at 4:06 PM PDT
Allegra Madsen, executive director of the Frameline film festival sitting and holding a mic while a film is projected on a large screen behind her.
Photo courtesy Pat Mazzera
Allegra Madsen, executive director of the Frameline film festival

In 1977, a group of movie lovers gathered in San Francisco to watch films by and about people in the LGBTQ+ community. The films were projected onto bedsheets hanging from walls. Fifty years later, that gathering would grow into the longest running and largest queer film festival in the world. It’s called Frameline. More than 60,000 people attend Frameline every year. Frameline showcases queer cinema from around the globe while uplifting filmmakers. Their programming is a vast range of flicks such as romance, comedy, documentaries and horror films. Frameline is currently running until this Saturday, June 27 with screenings throughout the Bay Area.

Host Jeneé Darden spoke with Frameline’s Executive Director Allegra Madsen. She talked about the festival celebrating its 50th anniversary, and what’s to come in the last few days of the festival—including an event featuring actor Colman Domingo.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & EntertainmentLGBTQ
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden