World's Largest Queer Film Festival Frameline Turns 50

In 1977, a group of movie lovers gathered in San Francisco to watch films by and about people in the LGBTQ+ community. The films were projected onto bedsheets hanging from walls. Fifty years later, that gathering would grow into the longest running and largest queer film festival in the world. It’s called Frameline. More than 60,000 people attend Frameline every year. Frameline showcases queer cinema from around the globe while uplifting filmmakers. Their programming is a vast range of flicks such as romance, comedy, documentaries and horror films. Frameline is currently running until this Saturday, June 27 with screenings throughout the Bay Area.

Host Jeneé Darden spoke with Frameline’s Executive Director Allegra Madsen. She talked about the festival celebrating its 50th anniversary, and what’s to come in the last few days of the festival—including an event featuring actor Colman Domingo.