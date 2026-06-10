'Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really' // Golden Gate Park Band's Summer Season // Black Family Reunion 2026 in San Francisco

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: a feminist version of Dracula is giving audiences thrills and thoughts at the San Francisco Playhouse. Then, we’re jamming and jitterbugging with the Golden Gate Park Band’s music conductor. And a beloved Black arts center in San Francisco is gearing up for a temporary closure,and fun events for Juneteenth weekend.

Today we’re giving you a little art and a little history.

Jessica Palopoli Actress Susi Damilano in the play “Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really”

Bill English and Susi Damilano

It’s been nearly 130 years since Bram Stoker’s novel “Dracula” was published. Over time, artists have reimagined the blood-thirsty, seductive monster in many ways. The San Francisco Playhouse is taking a stab at the classic novel, with a feminist twist. In “Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really” the play addresses sexism, misogyny and classism among other issues. It’s a blend of drama and comedy. Some of the characters from the original story are played by women. For example, actress Susi Damilano plays vampire hunter Dr. Van Helsing. Bill English is the play's director. Both Susi and Bill are founders of the San Francisco Playhouse.

“Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really” is currently running at the San Francisco Playhouse until June 27.

Golden Gate Park Band Golden Gate Park Band’s music director and conductor German Gonzalez

German Gonzalez

The Golden Gate Park Band has entered their 144th season. They have free live shows in Golden Gate Park on Sunday afternoons. These concerts are a blend of all types of music from soul to Disney songs, to Ukrainian music and so much more. German Gonzalez is the music director and conductor of the San Francisco Golden Gate Park Band. He talks about music journey and what he's looking forward performing with his band.

The Golden Gate Park Band plays free concerts every Sunday until September 27 at the Spreckels Temple of Music in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

Photo Provided by Ashley Smiley Ashley Smiley, the Program Coordinator for the African American Art and Culture Complex

Ashley "Smiley" Smiley

The African American Art & Culture Complex (AAACC), has served the community for 37 years. The Black arts and culture space, located in the Fillmore/Western Addition neighborhood, is closing for a few years. They’re closing so the city of San Francisco can do seismic renovation on the building. What happens when an important community space has to shut down temporarily? Joining Host Jeneé Darden to talk about that and the center’s upcoming "Black Family Reunion" is Ashley "Smiley" Smiley, program coordinator for the African American Art and Culture Complex.

The AAACC's "Black Family Reunion 2026" is June 18 to 20.