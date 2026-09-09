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Short Takes with Robert Reich

Why Trump won

By Robert Reich
Published September 9, 2026 at 11:12 AM PDT

What is the lesson from the 2024 election?

Robert Reich says the basic bargain used to be that if you worked hard and played by the rules, you'd do better, and your children would do even better than you. But over the past few decades, that bargain has become a sham. Why? While Republicans steadily cut taxes on the rich, allowing inequality to skyrocket, many Democrats abandoned the working class. The Democratic Party should use this inflection point to become an anti-establishment party, ready to shake up the system on behalf of the vast majority of Americans. This is, and must be, the lesson of the 2024 election.

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Why Trump Won | Robert Reich

Short Takes with Robert Reich
Robert Reich
Robert B. Reich is Professor of Public Policy emeritus at the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley. He has served in three national administrations, including as secretary of labor under President Bill Clinton, for which Time Magazine named him one of the ten most effective cabinet secretaries of the twentieth century.
See stories by Robert Reich