Why Trump won

What is the lesson from the 2024 election?

Robert Reich says the basic bargain used to be that if you worked hard and played by the rules, you'd do better, and your children would do even better than you. But over the past few decades, that bargain has become a sham. Why? While Republicans steadily cut taxes on the rich, allowing inequality to skyrocket, many Democrats abandoned the working class. The Democratic Party should use this inflection point to become an anti-establishment party, ready to shake up the system on behalf of the vast majority of Americans. This is, and must be, the lesson of the 2024 election.

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