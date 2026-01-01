Robert Reich

Robert B. Reich is Professor of Public Policy emeritus at the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley. He has served in three national administrations, including as secretary of labor under President Bill Clinton, for which Time Magazine named him one of the ten most effective cabinet secretaries of the twentieth century.

Professor Reich writes at robertreich.substack.com. He is also the co-founder of Inequality Media and Inequality Media Civic Action where he serves as the primary presenter of its explainer videos and contributes to its posts.

Reich has written 19 books, including the best sellers Aftershock, The Work of Nations, and Beyond Outrage and The System: Who Rigged It and How We Fix It. His newest book, Coming Up Short: A Memoir of My America debuted at #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list. He is also a founding editor of the American Prospect magazine.

