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Short Takes with Robert Reich

Socialism fear-mongering is bananas

By Robert Reich
Published September 9, 2026 at 4:00 AM PDT

Robert Reich talks about something that's caused a lot of fear-mongering: government spending that protects the wellbeing of the people. But since some folk, like your conservative Uncle Bob, think any pooling of resources for the common good is socialism, and since socialism is apparently so terrifying, he's going to use a different word to describe this taxing of individuals for the common good: banana.

Listen above or watch below.

Socialism Fear-mongering is Bananas | Robert Reich

Short Takes with Robert Reich
Robert Reich
Robert B. Reich is Professor of Public Policy emeritus at the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley. He has served in three national administrations, including as secretary of labor under President Bill Clinton, for which Time Magazine named him one of the ten most effective cabinet secretaries of the twentieth century.
See stories by Robert Reich