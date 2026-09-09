Socialism fear-mongering is bananas
Robert Reich talks about something that's caused a lot of fear-mongering: government spending that protects the wellbeing of the people. But since some folk, like your conservative Uncle Bob, think any pooling of resources for the common good is socialism, and since socialism is apparently so terrifying, he's going to use a different word to describe this taxing of individuals for the common good: banana.
Listen above or watch below.
Socialism Fear-mongering is Bananas | Robert Reich