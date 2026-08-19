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Short Takes with Robert Reich

Is it time for a populist revolution?

By Robert Reich
Published August 19, 2026 at 1:32 PM PDT

Donald Trump wants you to think that the least powerful people in this country are the most responsible for your problems. But you can’t deport your way out of a rigged economy.

Before Trump fired him for doing his job, former FTC Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya spent three years meeting with working people across America. He discovered they all had one thing in common: the corporate elite were bleeding them dry.

Bedoya explains how economic populism can bring workers of all stripes together — and is the only real antidote to Trumpism.

Is It Time For A Populist Revolution? (Ft. Alvaro Bedoya)

Short Takes with Robert Reich
Robert Reich
Robert B. Reich is Professor of Public Policy emeritus at the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley. He has served in three national administrations, including as secretary of labor under President Bill Clinton, for which Time Magazine named him one of the ten most effective cabinet secretaries of the twentieth century.
See stories by Robert Reich