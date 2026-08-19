Is it time for a populist revolution?

Donald Trump wants you to think that the least powerful people in this country are the most responsible for your problems. But you can’t deport your way out of a rigged economy.

Before Trump fired him for doing his job, former FTC Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya spent three years meeting with working people across America. He discovered they all had one thing in common: the corporate elite were bleeding them dry.

Bedoya explains how economic populism can bring workers of all stripes together — and is the only real antidote to Trumpism.