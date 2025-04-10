MAKING GAY HISTORY: The Nazi Era (Episode 04)
Since the 2024 election, we’ve been leaning into the notion that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”
That’s why the Queer Power Hour is so honored to be the first and only public radio station in the country to air all of a new series about the dark, overlooked history of Nazi persecution of LGBTQ people in the lead up to World War II and during the Holocaust. This extraordinary work of historical reporting was produced by Eric Marcus and our friends at Making Gay History
Today’s show features Parts 07 and 08 of the series:
- PART 07: After the 1942 deportation of Gad Becker's boyfriend, the 19-year-old Jewish Berliner vowed to help others escape the same fate. He became a prominent member of the resistance and used his resourcefulness, sexual barter, and chutzpah to save fellow Jews from the Nazi murder machine.
- PART 08: Lucy Salani was assigned male at birth. So when she came of age, she was conscripted into the Italian army. She soon deserted—the first of several daring escapes that eventually landed her in the Dachau concentration camp.