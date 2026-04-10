The 2026 Dionysus Awards

Now that the dust has settled from the Oscars, Josh and guest co-host Jorah Dannenberg present the annual Dionysus Awards for the most thought-provoking movies (and TV shows) of the last twelve months, including:



Best Future-Facing Fantasy That Asks What Makes Us Human (and Whether That’s Even a Good Thing)

Best Tweak on a Classic That Raises Questions about Parents and Children

Best TV Show That Blows Up All Your Theories of Personal Identity

Sunday, April 12 at 11 am.