The 2026 Dionysus Awards
What movies of the past year challenged your assumptions and made you think about things in new ways?
Now that the dust has settled from the Oscars, Josh and guest co-host Jorah Dannenberg present the annual Dionysus Awards for the most thought-provoking movies (and TV shows) of the last twelve months, including:
- Best Future-Facing Fantasy That Asks What Makes Us Human (and Whether That’s Even a Good Thing)
- Best Tweak on a Classic That Raises Questions about Parents and Children
- Best TV Show That Blows Up All Your Theories of Personal Identity
Sunday, April 12 at 11 am.