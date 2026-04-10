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Philosophy Talk
Philosophy Talk

The 2026 Dionysus Awards

By Devon Strolovitch
Published April 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT

What movies of the past year challenged your assumptions and made you think about things in new ways?

Now that the dust has settled from the Oscars, Josh and guest co-host Jorah Dannenberg present the annual Dionysus Awards for the most thought-provoking movies (and TV shows) of the last twelve months, including:

  • Best Future-Facing Fantasy That Asks What Makes Us Human (and Whether That’s Even a Good Thing)
  • Best Tweak on a Classic That Raises Questions about Parents and Children
  • Best TV Show That Blows Up All Your Theories of Personal Identity

Sunday, April 12 at 11 am.

Tags
Philosophy Talk philosophyArts & Entertainment
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch