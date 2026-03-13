© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Philosophy Talk
Philosophy Talk

What Is Addiction?

Published March 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT

People who are addicted to substances display a puzzling behavior: they keep using even when it causes harm and distress to them and the people in their lives. Why would someone do this? Is it the result of a brain disease? Can we explain it in psychological terms without victim-blaming? What if everyone is irrational, whether or not they’re addicted to substances? Josh and Ray can’t get enough of talking to Hanna Pickard from Johns Hopkins University, author of What Would You Do Alone in a Cage with Nothing but Cocaine? A Philosophy of Addiction. Sunday, March 15 at 11 am.

Tags
Philosophy Talk Health