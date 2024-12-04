© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Bay Area health checkup

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published December 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong

This interview aired in the December 4, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the link above to listen!

With winter comes more opportunities to gather with loved ones.. and an uptick in getting sick. So we're getting a check up from Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, professor of medicine at UCSF.
Tags
Crosscurrents Health
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid