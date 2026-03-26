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Fog City Blues
Fog City Blues

One Song All Night / A Rhythm 'n Blues Passover Preview

By Devon Strolovitch
Published March 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM PDT

The second installment of a new program at The Freight in Berkeley features five radical re-imaginations of a Hank Williams classic.

PC Muñoz, Program Director at The Freight, joins host Devon Strolovitch to preview the lineup of carefully-curated local artists, from a wide range of genres, who will be performing their takes on the archetypal waltz-time heartbreak ballad. Plus songs of Moses, matzah, and movin' on up out of Egypt ahead of the Passover holiday — Sunday March 29 at 4 pm.

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Fog City Blues Local Music
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch