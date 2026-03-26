One Song All Night / A Rhythm 'n Blues Passover Preview
The second installment of a new program at The Freight in Berkeley features five radical re-imaginations of a Hank Williams classic.
PC Muñoz, Program Director at The Freight, joins host Devon Strolovitch to preview the lineup of carefully-curated local artists, from a wide range of genres, who will be performing their takes on the archetypal waltz-time heartbreak ballad. Plus songs of Moses, matzah, and movin' on up out of Egypt ahead of the Passover holiday — Sunday March 29 at 4 pm.