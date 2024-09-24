Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Oakland singer Dee Dee Simon really wants to win this season's 'America's Got Talent'
Tonight the long-running competitive reality show "America's Got Talent" will be wrapping up their nineteenth season by announcing the winner of their 1 million dollar prize. One of the finalists hoping to win is Oakland singer Dee Dee Simon. She’s been performing for more than 20 years. But in her day to day, Dee Dee spends her time caring for others. She’s a nurse at San Quentin State Prison for inmates serving life sentences and she looks after her mother who has Alzheimers.
I recently spoke with Dee Dee Simon about how "America’s Got Talent" might be able to make her musical dreams come true.