Mulu Alemayahu — helping Black migrants at the Mexico border

In conversations around the border migrant crisis, oftentimes the stories of Black migrants and asylum seekers are overlooked .

In 2021, more than 50,000 Black immigrants were living in the 9 counties of the Bay Area. However, according to the Black Alliance on Just Immigration “despite only making up around seven percent of the non-citizen population, Black immigrants represent over 20 percent of those in deportation proceedings on criminal grounds."

But even before ever setting foot in the country, Black migrants have an especially hard time at the US Mexico border. When they show up oftentimes they encounter racism, they don’t find officers or lawyers who speak their languages. They end up hungry and desperate.

Last month, Oakland’s Priority Africa Network screened a film called "Las Abogadas" — featuring women immigration lawyers who help migrants at the US Mexico border. One of them is Mulu Alemayehu — an Ethiopian-American lawyer. She leads the Border Taskforce, an association of volunteers and non profits who provide legal and social services to asylum seekers. She begins by describing the conditions of the migrants she met at the border.