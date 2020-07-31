 Philosophy Talk: James Baldwin and Social Justice | KALW

Philosophy Talk: James Baldwin and Social Justice

By Devon Strolovitch 7 minutes ago

Celebrate Baldwin's birthday August 2 by questioning how can we harness truth and love to create a more just society.

Sometimes, we struggle to tell the truth -- especially when it's the truth about ourselves. Why did James Baldwin, a prominent Civil Rights-era intellectual and novelist, believe that telling the truth about ourselves is not only difficult but can also be dangerous? How can truth deeply unsettle our assumptions about ourselves and our relations to others? And why did Baldwin think that this abstract concept of truth could play a concrete role in social justice? The Philosophers seek their own truth with Christopher Freeburg from the University of Illinois, author of Black Aesthetics and the Interior Life. Sunday 8/02 at 11 am and Tuesday 8/04 at 6 pm.

Tags: 
philosophy
race
love
truth

