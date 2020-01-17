Inflection Point 134: How A'shanti Gholar is Getting More Women of Color in Office

A’shanti Gholar is the founder of the Brown Girl's Guide to Politics and the national political director for Emerge America--a national organization devoted to getting more democratic women into office. You'll hear how A’shanti went from watching CSPAN as a kid, with her mom, to working for President Barack Obama, the DNC and the NAACP before joining Emerge America. And she'll share what it's going to take to get more women of color elected to office.

