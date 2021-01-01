© 2021 KALW
Inflection Point
Fridays at Noon
Hosted by Lauren Schiller

On Inflection Point with Lauren Schiller you’ll hear incredible stories from activists, entrepreneurs, and authority-busters about how they build power and lead change for an equal, just, and joy-filled world. You’ll come away from every conversation with context, hope and inspiration.

Plus, you’ll get expert advice and the tools you need to take action on the issues that matter to you–at home, at work and in the world.

This award-winning show is produced in collaboration with KALW and PRX.

