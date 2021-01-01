Inflection Point
On Inflection Point with Lauren Schiller you’ll hear incredible stories from activists, entrepreneurs, and authority-busters about how they build power and lead change for an equal, just, and joy-filled world. You’ll come away from every conversation with context, hope and inspiration.
Plus, you’ll get expert advice and the tools you need to take action on the issues that matter to you–at home, at work and in the world.
This award-winning show is produced in collaboration with KALW and PRX.
Latest Episodes
On today’s IP we're going to take you back in time--to right after the election of Donald Trump,and introduce you to the leaders of the first Women’s…
(Please note: even though we have removed explicit material, some content may be considered "spicy.")Launch the PRX pop-up player by clicking HERE.Now…
I think we can all agree, it’s been a rough spring with COVID-19 taking over our lives.You may know someone who’s sick, or who’s lost a loved one or their…
Hear how Amber Tamblyn presaged the #MeToo Movement with an OpEd about believing women;how she went from actress to activist and advocate for women's…
Meet the woman who helped develop The Green New Deal--and how you can make a difference in the climate crisis. Rhiana Gunn-Wright is the former policy…
Inflection Point 135: Meet the Climate Activist Leading the Charge for Children's Health - Heather MMeet Heather McTeer Toney.. the National Field Director at Moms Clean Air Force, which fights for climate safety to protect our children's health. She…
A’shanti Gholar is the founder of the Brown Girl's Guide to Politics and the national political director for Emerge America--a national organization…
You may know Dan Pfeiffer as a host of Pod Save America. You may know him as Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama. Or you may know him for his book,…
When the colonists first came to America their ideal wife "was a woman who was civil and under 50 years of age." In the early seventies an ad declared to…
Turn off, and turn on!Today on Inflection Point, Today on a special Inflection Point, we go from turning off your screens with Tiffany Shlain, author of…