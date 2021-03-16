How The Filibuster Became The Biggest Threat To American Democracy

On this edition of Your Call, Adam Jentleson discusses his new book, Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy. Jentleson says the Senate has become one of the greatest threats to our democracy.

A tenacious minority of white conservatives are using the filibuster to block the majority from passing popular legislation. For much of its history, the filibuster was used to prevent civil rights legislation from becoming law. He says unless we drastically reform the Senate’s rules and practices — starting with the filibuster — we face the prospect of permanent minority rule.

Guest:

Adam Jentleson, co-founder and Executive Director of the Battle Born Collective. Previously Public Affairs Director at Democracy Forward and former deputy chief of staff to Senator Harry Reid. He is a columnist for GQ and a frequent commentator on MSNBC. His new book is called Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy

