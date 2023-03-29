Newsom requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for nine counties

If approved, the move will pave the way for federal aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to be provided to local governments and individuals impacted by storms in February and March.

In addition to Monterey County, the request included Santa Cruz and San Benito counties, along with Calaveras, Kern, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Tulare and Tuolumne counties.

Four other counties were added to a previous emergency declaration from the governor, including Alameda, Marin, Modoc and Shasta counties.

Newsom said state, local and federal governments had partnered over the last few months to work around the clock to protect communities from devastating storms that have ravaged the state. He vowed that they would “deploy every tool we have to help Californians rebuild and recover from these storms.”

If approved, aid from FEMA can be used for individual housing assistance, food aid, counseling, medical and legal services. It will also cover some storm-related costs like debris removal.

The Monterey County Board of Supervisors has requested additional state aid to help undocumented residents receive direct assistance that they aren't eligible for from FEMA.

The State has already invested more than $60 million in direct response and recovery action to support communities impacted by the recent wave of storms, including the deployment of the California National Guard and other state personnel.